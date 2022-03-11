Cipla Ltd jumps around 5%

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1037.1, up 5.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1037.1, up 5.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 16646.85. The Sensex is at 55616, up 0.27%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 8.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13077.05, up 2.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1034.4, up 4.41% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 28.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.93% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)