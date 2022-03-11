Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1972.9, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1972.9, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 16646.85. The Sensex is at 55616, up 0.27%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has slipped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10019.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1970.65, up 0.48% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 21.17% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.94% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

