HCL Technologies Ltd rises around 1%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1204.6, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.99% spurt in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1204.6, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 16646.85. The Sensex is at 55616, up 0.27%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 5.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35399.1, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1203, up 0.84% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 23.01% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.99% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)