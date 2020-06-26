MAS Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Somany Ceramics Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2020.

MAS Financial Services Ltd crashed 9.79% to Rs 669.4 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1086 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd tumbled 7.91% to Rs 125.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11544 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 397.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 8.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd corrected 4.85% to Rs 183.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66836 shares in the past one month.

