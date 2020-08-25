Volumes spurt at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 208.72 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1964.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10627 shares

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2020.

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 208.72 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1964.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10627 shares. The stock slipped 8.88% to Rs.660.85. Volumes stood at 28991 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 14.63 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 25.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56551 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.189.80. Volumes stood at 41402 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16190 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.130.80. Volumes stood at 9341 shares in the last session.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 15.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.44% to Rs.300.05. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.94% to Rs.246.00. Volumes stood at 8.15 lakh shares in the last session.

