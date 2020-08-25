JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 10,000 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 208.72 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1964.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10627 shares

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 August 2020.

Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 14.63 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 25.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56551 shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.189.80. Volumes stood at 41402 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16190 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.130.80. Volumes stood at 9341 shares in the last session.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 15.23 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.44% to Rs.300.05. Volumes stood at 1.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.94% to Rs.246.00. Volumes stood at 8.15 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 11:00 IST

