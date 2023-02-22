Allcargo Logistics to acquire 90% stake in Madanahatti Logistics

-
ALSO READ
Allcargo Logistics signs SPA to acquire majority stake in Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Germany-based logistics company
Allcargo Logistics to acquire Asiapac Equity Investment (Hong Kong)
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
Allcargo's Belgium subsidiary acquires freight handling firm in Germany for 12 mn euros
-
Allcargo Logistics announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (SPA) with BRE Asia Urban Holdings to acquire 90% equity share capital and optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks.Madanahatti Logistics and Industrial Parks was incorporated on 6 December 2018. It is engaged in the warehousing leasing and management business. The company reported a turnover of Rs 3.05 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
The company stated that the acquisition aligns with real estate business being demerged into TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks and is a strategic fit with future plans.
The company will acquire 5,40,000 shares or 90% of the equity shareholding of Madanahatti Logistics for a cash consideration of Rs 6.36 crore and 1,07,78,147 Class A OCDs for Rs 17.60 crore.
Allcargo Logistics is an integrated logistics service provider and operates in multiple business segments - multimodal transport operation (MTO), container freight station (CFS) / inland container depot (ICD), projects and engineering (P&E), contract logistics, and logistics parks (LPs) in which it has forayed recently.
The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) slumped 61.59% to Rs 124.43 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 323.95 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations dropped 26.8% year on year to Rs 4,099.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.
The scrip slipped 4.19% to currently trade at Rs 362.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU