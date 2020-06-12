Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 157.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 370.67 croreNet loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 157.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 370.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 533.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 177.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 2212.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2039.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales370.67533.94 -31 2212.902039.00 9 OPM %-41.8115.18 -7.6318.81 - PBDT-149.6274.28 PL 154.01369.20 -58 PBT-189.9634.56 PL -12.92215.69 PL NP-157.9327.88 PL -12.36177.30 PL
