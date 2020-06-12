JUST IN
Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 42.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 1543.21 crore

Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 42.62% to Rs 148.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 1543.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1506.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.09% to Rs 1022.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1001.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 6226.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6038.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1543.211506.06 2 6226.186038.89 3 OPM %52.9462.70 -60.9161.07 - PBDT228.28411.61 -45 1496.061578.92 -5 PBT206.07403.42 -49 1406.481545.39 -9 NP148.27258.40 -43 1022.631001.74 2

