Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 42.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 1543.21 crore

Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 42.62% to Rs 148.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 258.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 1543.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1506.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.09% to Rs 1022.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1001.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 6226.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6038.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

