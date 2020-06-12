Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 64.90% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 55.29% to Rs 90.13 crore

Net profit of Allied Digital Services declined 64.90% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.29% to Rs 90.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.41% to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 330.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

90.1358.04330.14239.739.1020.6214.4416.0810.2710.4446.2532.643.965.0024.0411.022.858.1219.2412.38

