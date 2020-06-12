Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit declines 64.90% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 55.29% to Rs 90.13 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services declined 64.90% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 55.29% to Rs 90.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.41% to Rs 19.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 330.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales90.1358.04 55 330.14239.73 38 OPM %9.1020.62 -14.4416.08 - PBDT10.2710.44 -2 46.2532.64 42 PBT3.965.00 -21 24.0411.02 118 NP2.858.12 -65 19.2412.38 55
