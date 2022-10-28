Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 42.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 527.54 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 42.24% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 527.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales527.54452.14 17 OPM %15.4525.53 -PBDT91.62114.31 -20 PBT62.1790.62 -31 NP45.7779.24 -42
