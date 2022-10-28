Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 42.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 527.54 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 42.24% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 79.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 527.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.527.54452.1415.4525.5391.62114.3162.1790.6245.7779.24

