Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.17% to Rs 11.88 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 54.55% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.17% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.8816.09 -26 OPM %8.7510.50 -PBDT2.282.82 -19 PBT1.612.38 -32 NP3.061.98 55

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 07:55 IST

