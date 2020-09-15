Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.17% to Rs 11.88 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 54.55% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.17% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.8816.098.7510.502.282.821.612.383.061.98

