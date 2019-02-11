JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Meghmani Organics spurts after robust Q3 results
Business Standard

Alpa Laboratories standalone net profit declines 24.03% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.35% to Rs 25.96 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 24.03% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.35% to Rs 25.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.9617.04 52 OPM %10.5218.08 -PBDT3.254.20 -23 PBT2.963.87 -24 NP2.943.87 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements