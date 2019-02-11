Alpa Laboratories standalone net profit declines 24.03% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alpa Laboratories standalone net profit declines 73.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Alpa Laboratories standalone net profit rises 63.20% in the June 2018 quarter
Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Jyothy Laboratories Q2 net up 7.21% to Rs 45.34 cr
-
Sales rise 52.35% to Rs 25.96 croreNet profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 24.03% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.35% to Rs 25.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.9617.04 52 OPM %10.5218.08 -PBDT3.254.20 -23 PBT2.963.87 -24 NP2.943.87 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU