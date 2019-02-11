Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 86.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 71.96% to Rs 609.88 croreNet profit of Power Mech Projects rose 86.77% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.96% to Rs 609.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 354.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales609.88354.67 72 OPM %12.7913.29 -PBDT69.3539.39 76 PBT57.3428.58 101 NP33.8818.14 87
