JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 86.77% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 71.96% to Rs 609.88 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 86.77% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 71.96% to Rs 609.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 354.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales609.88354.67 72 OPM %12.7913.29 -PBDT69.3539.39 76 PBT57.3428.58 101 NP33.8818.14 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements