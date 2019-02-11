JUST IN
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 150.65 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering declined 26.12% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 150.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 131.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales150.65131.01 15 OPM %10.4911.25 -PBDT11.3712.66 -10 PBT10.1911.57 -12 NP6.258.46 -26

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:48 IST

