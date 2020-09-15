Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.85% to Rs 6.73 croreNet profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 42.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.85% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.7313.42 -50 OPM %20.3614.90 -PBDT0.741.31 -44 PBT0.581.11 -48 NP0.520.91 -43
