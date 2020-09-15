Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.85% to Rs 6.73 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation declined 42.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.85% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.7313.4220.3614.900.741.310.581.110.520.91

