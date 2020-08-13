Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 47.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.37% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride declined 47.66% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.37% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.9217.5118.6823.193.044.112.563.681.793.42

