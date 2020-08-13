Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Insilco reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales025.11 -100 OPM %00.20 -PBDT-2.131.55 PL PBT-2.820.86 PL NP-3.050.83 PL
