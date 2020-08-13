DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 68.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Shriram City Union Finance standalone net profit declines 24.06% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
DCM Shriram Industries announces closure of factories and offices due to COVID-19
-
Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 380.14 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 70.37% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 393.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales380.14393.52 -3 OPM %6.059.46 -PBDT15.5630.87 -50 PBT7.8625.27 -69 NP4.9416.67 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU