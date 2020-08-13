DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 70.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 70.37% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 380.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 393.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.380.14393.526.059.4615.5630.877.8625.274.9416.67

