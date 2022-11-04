Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 39.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 2700.47 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 39.43% to Rs 201.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2700.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2264.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2700.472264.1513.2811.89377.25291.99275.33193.42201.22144.32

