Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 39.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 2700.47 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 39.43% to Rs 201.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 144.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 2700.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2264.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2700.472264.15 19 OPM %13.2811.89 -PBDT377.25291.99 29 PBT275.33193.42 42 NP201.22144.32 39
