Amara Raja Batteries Ltd soars 1.82%, up for third straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 799, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.42% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% gain in NIFTY and a 83.29% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 799, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has dropped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10324, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 802.85, up 1.7% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is up 40.42% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% gain in NIFTY and a 83.29% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)