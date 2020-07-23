Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 1841.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 406.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jindal Steel & Power achieves highest exports in April 2020
Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) set to divest its entire stake in JSIS Oman
JSPL to sell Oman arm for $1 billion
Jindal Steel spurts on turnaround Q4 show
-
Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel & Power rose 1841.68% to Rs 183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9945.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9278.779945.58 -7 OPM %25.6921.85 -PBDT1383.001064.84 30 PBT401.1911.27 3460 NP183.109.43 1842
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU