Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 1841.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power rose 1841.68% to Rs 183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9945.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9278.779945.58 -7 OPM %25.6921.85 -PBDT1383.001064.84 30 PBT401.1911.27 3460 NP183.109.43 1842

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:03 IST

