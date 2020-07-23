Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 1841.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power rose 1841.68% to Rs 183.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 9278.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9945.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9278.779945.5825.6921.851383.001064.84401.1911.27183.109.43

