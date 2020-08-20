Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 55.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.67% to Rs 26.72 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 55.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.67% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.7230.95 -14 OPM %0.37-4.20 -PBDT1.991.06 88 PBT1.330.55 142 NP0.930.60 55
