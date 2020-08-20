JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Healthcare Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 55.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.67% to Rs 26.72 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 55.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.67% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.7230.95 -14 OPM %0.37-4.20 -PBDT1.991.06 88 PBT1.330.55 142 NP0.930.60 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU