Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 55.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.67% to Rs 26.72 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 55.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.67% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.7230.950.37-4.201.991.061.330.550.930.60

