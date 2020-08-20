Triton Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Coronavirus: Marvel's Disney Plus shows stop production
Commence industrial units if migrant labourers can be accommodated: Pb CM
Wild puma captured in deserted Chile capital
Greek coroner probed over Syrian baby sex-abuse claim
-
Sales decline 43.57% to Rs 29.98 croreNet loss of Triton Valves reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.57% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.9853.13 -44 OPM %0.7710.77 -PBDT-0.264.81 PL PBT-2.742.07 PL NP-2.511.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU