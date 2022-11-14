Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Max Protein launched Tastiest Plant Protein Powder in India
Integrated Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Ramasigns Industries standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 75.77 croreNet profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 36.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 75.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.7772.52 4 OPM %1.952.28 -PBDT0.951.26 -25 PBT0.630.96 -34 NP0.460.72 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU