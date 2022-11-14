Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 75.77 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 36.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 75.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.75.7772.521.952.280.951.260.630.960.460.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)