Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 75.77 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 36.11% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 75.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.7772.52 4 OPM %1.952.28 -PBDT0.951.26 -25 PBT0.630.96 -34 NP0.460.72 -36

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:14 IST

