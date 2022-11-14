GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 158.06% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 158.06% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.800.3127.5083.870.110.200.110.200.100.15

