GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 158.06% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of GSB Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 158.06% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.800.31 158 OPM %27.5083.87 -PBDT0.110.20 -45 PBT0.110.20 -45 NP0.100.15 -33
