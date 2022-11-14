JUST IN
Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.94% to Rs 26.77 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 30.08% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.94% to Rs 26.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.7718.86 42 OPM %10.6111.72 -PBDT2.882.29 26 PBT2.151.63 32 NP1.601.23 30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:14 IST

