Amber Enterprises India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.01% to Rs 259.45 crore

Net loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.01% to Rs 259.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1235.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.259.451235.94-2.139.42-12.72111.55-35.5991.53-22.4561.22

