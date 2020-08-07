Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 39.37% to Rs 3.54 croreNet profit of Energy Development Company reported to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 39.37% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 29.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.542.54 39 29.9434.94 -14 OPM %-34.18-181.89 -41.3844.08 - PBDT-3.17-7.38 57 -3.91-0.51 -667 PBT-5.78-10.16 43 -14.36-11.67 -23 NP3.83-7.25 LP -3.04-5.57 45
