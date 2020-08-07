Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 119.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 128.35 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 119.25% to Rs 36.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 128.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 124.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.35124.05 3 OPM %29.0914.69 -PBDT50.0324.44 105 PBT46.4321.42 117 NP36.3316.57 119
