Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 119.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 119.25% to Rs 36.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 128.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 124.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

