JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Reliable Ventures India standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Reliable Ventures India declined 71.19% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.21% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.995.29 -6 18.2917.62 4 OPM %19.2428.17 -15.4718.73 - PBDT1.051.62 -35 3.973.76 6 PBT0.381.08 -65 2.582.21 17 NP0.170.59 -71 1.851.81 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU