Reliable Ventures India standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 4.99 croreNet profit of Reliable Ventures India declined 71.19% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.21% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.995.29 -6 18.2917.62 4 OPM %19.2428.17 -15.4718.73 - PBDT1.051.62 -35 3.973.76 6 PBT0.381.08 -65 2.582.21 17 NP0.170.59 -71 1.851.81 2
