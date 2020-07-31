Reliable Ventures India standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.67% to Rs 4.99 crore

Net profit of Reliable Ventures India declined 71.19% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.67% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.21% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

