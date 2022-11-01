Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 107.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 29.20 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 107.55% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.2028.063.083.211.920.511.10-0.281.100.53

