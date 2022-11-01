JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the September 2022 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.79% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 107.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 29.20 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 107.55% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.2028.06 4 OPM %3.083.21 -PBDT1.920.51 276 PBT1.10-0.28 LP NP1.100.53 108

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU