Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 107.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IRIS Home Fragrances expands its presence, opens first IRIS Aroma Boutique in Ahmedabad
Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches Heritage and Flute Range of Agarbathies
Cycle Pure launches pujaroom.com to provide a premium puja experience
Oriental Aromatics soars on getting environmental clearance for project
FMCG shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 29.20 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 107.55% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.2028.06 4 OPM %3.083.21 -PBDT1.920.51 276 PBT1.10-0.28 LP NP1.100.53 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU