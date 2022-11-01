Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 18.82% to Rs 1002.37 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 182.64% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.82% to Rs 1002.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 843.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1002.37843.58 19 OPM %39.8931.35 -PBDT152.2256.82 168 PBT152.2256.82 168 NP116.4241.19 183
