JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 18.82% to Rs 1002.37 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 182.64% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 18.82% to Rs 1002.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 843.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1002.37843.58 19 OPM %39.8931.35 -PBDT152.2256.82 168 PBT152.2256.82 168 NP116.4241.19 183

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU