Ducon Infratechnologies provides business update
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 321.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 626.66 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 321.20% to Rs 47.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 626.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 571.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 47.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 271.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 2469.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2065.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales626.66571.66 10 2469.522065.72 20 OPM %-22.801.50 --1.88-9.09 - PBDT-169.9925.24 PL -120.14-203.42 41 PBT-185.059.82 PL -181.00-263.68 31 NP47.8911.37 321 47.98-271.23 LP

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 11:19 IST

