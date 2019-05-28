Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 321.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Usha Martin appoints Anirban Sanyal as CFO
Usha Martin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 626.66 croreNet profit of Usha Martin rose 321.20% to Rs 47.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 626.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 571.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 47.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 271.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 2469.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2065.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales626.66571.66 10 2469.522065.72 20 OPM %-22.801.50 --1.88-9.09 - PBDT-169.9925.24 PL -120.14-203.42 41 PBT-185.059.82 PL -181.00-263.68 31 NP47.8911.37 321 47.98-271.23 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU