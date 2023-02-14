Amrapali Industries standalone net profit declines 62.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 47.81% to Rs 5121.91 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries declined 62.69% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.81% to Rs 5121.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9813.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5121.919813.340.0400.631.270.340.850.250.67

