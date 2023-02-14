Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.72% in the September 2022 quarter
SEAMEC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
P B A Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
SBC Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 809.53 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports rose 17.77% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 809.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 665.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales809.53665.99 22 OPM %1.251.51 -PBDT9.807.46 31 PBT9.436.97 35 NP7.096.02 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU