Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 809.53 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 17.77% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 809.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 665.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales809.53665.99 22 OPM %1.251.51 -PBDT9.807.46 31 PBT9.436.97 35 NP7.096.02 18

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:54 IST

