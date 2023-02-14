Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 809.53 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 17.77% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 809.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 665.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.809.53665.991.251.519.807.469.436.977.096.02

