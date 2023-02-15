Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 69.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.38% to Rs 175.83 crore

Net profit of Shriram Properties rose 69.14% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.38% to Rs 175.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.175.83109.630.4525.6124.2418.4622.2417.0622.3613.22

