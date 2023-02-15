Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 69.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.38% to Rs 175.83 croreNet profit of Shriram Properties rose 69.14% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.38% to Rs 175.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales175.83109.63 60 OPM %0.4525.61 -PBDT24.2418.46 31 PBT22.2417.06 30 NP22.3613.22 69
