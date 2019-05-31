Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 88.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.09% to Rs 1293.76 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 88.05% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 1293.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1905.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.56% to Rs 70.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 6742.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5994.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1293.761905.00 -32 6742.065994.86 12 OPM %6.756.79 -6.779.05 - PBDT53.7583.02 -35 281.25393.72 -29 PBT10.3942.94 -76 109.79230.49 -52 NP4.5337.90 -88 70.67162.67 -57
