Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 88.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 32.09% to Rs 1293.76 crore

Net profit of declined 88.05% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 1293.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1905.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.56% to Rs 70.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 6742.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5994.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1293.761905.006742.065994.866.756.796.779.0553.7583.02281.25393.7210.3942.94109.79230.494.5337.9070.67162.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)