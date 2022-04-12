Aditya Birla Capital gains after overall lending book improves 10% YoY as of Mar. 31

Aditya Birla Capital rose 1.59% to Rs 118.30 after the overall lending book (NBFC and housing) grew 10% year-on-year (YoY), to approx. Rs 66,900 crore as of 31 March 2022.

In NBFC segment, during Q4 FY22, gross disbursement stood at approx. Rs 9,500 crore in Q4 FY22, growing 45% year-on-year and 43% quarter-on-quarter. The overall loan book jumped 13% year-on-year to approx. Rs 54,900 crore while the Gross Stage 3 is expected to be approx. 3.2% (PQ: 3.9%) as on 31 March 2022.

In housing finance segment, rebound in gross disbursal in Q4 FY22 stood at approx. Rs 1,310 crore, with a YoY growth of 16%, where affordable housing segment contributed over 47% of disbursements. The loan book rose 3% quarter-on-quarter to approx. Rs 12,005 crore (with 94% retail mix) from Rs. 11,606 crore. The Gross stage 3 expected to be at approx. 2% (PQ: 2.12%) as on 31 March 2022.

In life insurance, total gross written premium of life insurance and health insurance surged 24% year-on-year to over Rs 13,700 crore in FY22. Individual First Year Premium (FYP) grew 13% year-on-year to approx. Rs 2,200 crore in FY22.

In health insurance segment, gross written premium grew 33% year on year to approx. Rs 1,740 crore, with retail contributing 66% of total business. The business now covers over 18 million lives, out of which over 14 million lives are through micro and byte size products.

The overall mutual fund assets under management (AuM) jumped 10% year-on-year, to Rs 2,95,805 crore in Q4 FY22. The overall active customer base grew 46% year on year to reach approx. 35 million aided by focus on granular retail growth across all businesses.

Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated net profit soared 99.8% to Rs 576.74 crore on a 13.6% increase in total income to Rs 5,807.09 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

