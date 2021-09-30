Maithan Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Puravankara Ltd and 20 Microns Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2021.

Maithan Alloys Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 1187.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14237 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd surged 7.36% to Rs 459.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9821 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd spiked 7.20% to Rs 87.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9300 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd jumped 6.75% to Rs 136.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

20 Microns Ltd exploded 6.36% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24134 shares in the past one month.

