Swiss Military Consumer Goods standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 35.29% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.01% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.7017.764.404.621.870.841.830.831.381.02

