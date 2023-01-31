JUST IN
Swiss Military Consumer Goods standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 101.01% to Rs 35.70 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 35.29% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.01% to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.7017.76 101 OPM %4.404.62 -PBDT1.870.84 123 PBT1.830.83 120 NP1.381.02 35

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

