Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 970.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.74% to Rs 276.26 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 970.44% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.74% to Rs 276.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income276.26234.63 18 OPM %48.9445.34 -PBDT21.732.03 970 PBT21.732.03 970 NP21.732.03 970

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

