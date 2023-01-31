Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 970.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 334.15% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 80.65% in the June 2022 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 74.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 17.74% to Rs 276.26 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 970.44% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.74% to Rs 276.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income276.26234.63 18 OPM %48.9445.34 -PBDT21.732.03 970 PBT21.732.03 970 NP21.732.03 970
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU