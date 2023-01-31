Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 970.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.74% to Rs 276.26 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 970.44% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 17.74% to Rs 276.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 234.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.276.26234.6348.9445.3421.732.0321.732.0321.732.03

