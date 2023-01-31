JUST IN
Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 37.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 37.93% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.636.47 33 OPM %22.9419.63 -PBDT2.201.40 57 PBT2.111.36 55 NP1.601.16 38

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

