Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 37.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fidel Softech standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
gintaa aims to be a market leader in the e-commerce sector with a robust buy sell exchange policy
Teamology wins the Best Use of Facebook award at Afaqs Digies Digital Awards 2023 for 'Free Food for Everyone' ad campaign
-
Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 37.93% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.636.47 33 OPM %22.9419.63 -PBDT2.201.40 57 PBT2.111.36 55 NP1.601.16 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU