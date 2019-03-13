Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

JUST IN
With effect from 11 March 2019

Andrew Yule & Company announced that K. Mohan, AGM, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has been appointed as Director (Personnel) of the Company w.e.f. 11 March, 2019 vide order of the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Govt. of India dated 21 February, 2019.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 16:06 IST

