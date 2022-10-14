Angel One consolidated net profit rises 59.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Angel One expands client based to 10 mn on its tech platform
Angel One consolidated net profit rises 100.85% in the March 2022 quarter
Angel One consolidated net profit rises 49.55% in the June 2022 quarter
Angel One grants 5,592 stock options and 2,488 RSUs
Angel One soars after Q4 PAT spurts 100% YoY
-
Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 716.73 croreNet profit of Angel One rose 59.14% to Rs 213.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 716.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 527.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales716.73527.34 36 OPM %40.1636.61 -PBDT292.58183.90 59 PBT285.68179.37 59 NP213.56134.20 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU