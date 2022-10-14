Angel One consolidated net profit rises 59.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 716.73 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 59.14% to Rs 213.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 716.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 527.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.716.73527.3440.1636.61292.58183.90285.68179.37213.56134.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)