Angel One consolidated net profit rises 59.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 716.73 crore

Net profit of Angel One rose 59.14% to Rs 213.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 716.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 527.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales716.73527.34 36 OPM %40.1636.61 -PBDT292.58183.90 59 PBT285.68179.37 59 NP213.56134.20 59

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:07 IST

