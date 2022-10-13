Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 27.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 3400.40 crore

Net profit of Mindtree rose 27.53% to Rs 508.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 398.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 3400.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2586.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3400.402586.2020.4920.52731.80593.00666.70532.00508.70398.90

