Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 41.00% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 136.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.136.06101.7344.3942.7461.6145.1657.5341.1242.9230.44

