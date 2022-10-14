Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 136.06 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 41.00% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 136.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 101.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales136.06101.73 34 OPM %44.3942.74 -PBDT61.6145.16 36 PBT57.5341.12 40 NP42.9230.44 41
