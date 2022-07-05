Volumes spurt at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 29.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 July 2022.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 29.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.51% to Rs.380.25. Volumes stood at 3.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 38015 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4713 shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.2,908.00. Volumes stood at 3491 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 17.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.153.90. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 83.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.18.00. Volumes stood at 30.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India notched up volume of 75.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.68% to Rs.18.15. Volumes stood at 29.02 lakh shares in the last session.

