Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.14 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.140.21 PL 0.520.55 -5 OPM %150.0071.43 -38.4645.45 - PBDT0.080.10 -20 0.330.34 -3 PBT0.080.09 -11 0.330.33 0 NP0.300.15 100 0.760.39 95

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 15:45 IST

