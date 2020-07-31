Anjani Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.14 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.87% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.45% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

-0.140.210.520.55150.0071.4338.4645.450.080.100.330.340.080.090.330.330.300.150.760.39

