Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Agriculture To Initiate Kisan Credit Card Saturation Drive For PM-KISAN Beneficiaries
Centre appeals WB govt to join PM-Kisan scheme
BKU urges Centre, state govt to help farmers facing losses with unsold produce
Govt disburses Rs 15,841 cr to 7.92 cr farmers under PM-KISAN during lockdown
Agriculture Ministry ropes in CSCs to enrol farmers for Kisan Credit Card
-
Sales decline 70.24% to Rs 32.96 croreNet Loss of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.24% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.60% to Rs 247.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 533.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.96110.77 -70 247.65533.68 -54 OPM %-58.863.39 --8.265.54 - PBDT-25.91-4.07 -537 -45.12-1.78 -2435 PBT-28.41-7.53 -277 -56.65-15.70 -261 NP-20.32-7.53 -170 -42.09-9.68 -335
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU