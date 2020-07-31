Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 70.24% to Rs 32.96 crore

Net Loss of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.24% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.60% to Rs 247.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 533.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

