Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 84.82 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 15.19% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.00% to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 325.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

84.8271.43325.17306.953.755.924.855.421.832.929.239.901.201.444.784.540.910.793.573.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)