Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 84.82 croreNet profit of Anjani Synthetics rose 15.19% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 84.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.00% to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 325.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 306.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales84.8271.43 19 325.17306.95 6 OPM %3.755.92 -4.855.42 - PBDT1.832.92 -37 9.239.90 -7 PBT1.201.44 -17 4.784.54 5 NP0.910.79 15 3.573.00 19
